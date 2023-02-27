Mohawk—Paper With a Plan—Beautiful





Mohawk’s Beautiful Collection is comprised of papers that offer the highest quality materials, consistency, and uniformity. To celebrate the launch of the new swatchbook for this collection, Hybrid looked to the effect beauty can have on us, capturing our attention, fascination—and in a lasting way, making a memory. We surfaced these ideas with the story of Lost Art Salon, a San Francisco-based gallery specializing in the rediscovery of historically significant artists who have been lost to time. Lost Art Salon curates fine art-unique paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, and objects—from lesser-known artists who co-owners Gaetan Caron and Rob Delimiter find historically and aesthetically significant. "Make a Memory" weaves the narrative of Lost Art Salon together with the qualities that make the Beautiful Collection of papers the perfect vehicle for memorable storytelling.







Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas

Art Direction: Olivia Ward

Design: Hanna Göransson

