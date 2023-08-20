Illustration Collection 2023 #2

Longleat Summer Party

Part of rebranding Longleat. Owned by Lord and Lady Bath, Longleat is best known as the UK’s top safari park, but it is also home to an astonishing Elizabethan stately home and boasts a plethora of gardens and grounds.

A brief from agency Lovers, I made some illustrations to showcase the experience and exciting offerings of Longleat’s Summer Party. Illustrations work on their own, but also be able to come together to form a master scene.