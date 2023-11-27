Illustration Collection 2023 #3

Almost end of year wrap:) So grateful worked on so many fun projects this year!
For The New York Times
Game on the table
For Skippy - Tarot cards
For University of Toronto Magazine
how University of Toronto instructors are using AI to innovate in the classroom
For Mixpanel
Spot illos for Solutions for industries and teams
For HP
How to keep your college-bound young adult safe and cybersecure
For EYE YAH Magazine
For Eater
How American Restaurants Raised Their Standards.
For Mcdonald's Italy
Package recycling campaign