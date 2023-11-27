Jiaqi Wang's profile

Illustration Collection 2023 #3

Jiaqi Wang
Behance.net
Almost end of year wrap:) So grateful worked on so many fun projects this year!  
For The New Yorker- A food themed holiday gift guide
link here
ILLUSTRATION Holiday gradient Character design food illustration streetart
For The New York Times
Game on the table
ILLUSTRATION Holiday gradient Character design food illustration streetart
For Skippy - Tarot cards
For University of Toronto Magazine
how University of Toronto instructors are using AI to innovate in the classroom
ILLUSTRATION Holiday gradient Character design food illustration streetart
ILLUSTRATION Holiday gradient Character design food illustration streetart
For Mixpanel
Spot illos for Solutions for industries and teams
For HP
How to keep your college-bound young adult safe and cybersecure
ILLUSTRATION Holiday gradient Character design food illustration streetart
For EYE YAH Magazine
ILLUSTRATION Holiday gradient Character design food illustration streetart
For Eater
How American Restaurants Raised Their Standards.
ILLUSTRATION Holiday gradient Character design food illustration streetart
For Mcdonald's Italy 
Package recycling campaign
Thank you for watching 
You can follow my instagram for more update!
Illustration Collection 2023 #3
Published:
Jiaqi Wang's profile

Owner

Jiaqi Wang's profile
Los Angeles, CA, USA

Illustration Collection 2023 #3

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields