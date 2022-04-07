Street & Art

When I organize my works, realize there are a lot of art of mine are related to street &city culture. So here they are:) A collection dedicated to the cities I lived in, the stories I heard about all cities.
For Nike- Zoom background
Los Angles
For Asian American Federation- Story about Kevin Kwan
Houston
For ESQUIRE FINE Magazine
Los Angeles & Brooklyn
For 76
Los Angeles
For DoorDash- SF HQ Mural Art
For DoorDash Kitchen- Mural Art
New York
For Oscar Mayer- Mural Art
Los Angeles
For Morning Brew