Street & Art

When I organize my works, realize there are a lot of art of mine are related to street &city culture. So here they are:) A collection dedicated to the cities I lived in, the stories I heard about all cities.
For Nike- Zoom background
Los Angles
culture Fashion magazine Mural Sports Design streetart
For Asian American Federation- Story about Kevin Kwan
Houston
For ESQUIRE FINE Magazine
Los Angeles & Brooklyn
For 76
Los Angeles 
For DoorDash- SF HQ Mural Art
For DoorDash Kitchen- Mural Art 
New York
For Oscar Mayer- Mural Art
Los Angeles 
For Morning Brew
Thank you for watching 
You can follow my instagram for more update!
    Creative Fields