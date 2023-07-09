GUARDIAN ART BOOK FAIR 2023













书籍，既是平⾯也是⽴体的，不同的观看角度得到不同的视觉感受。书籍的翻阅既有时间的流转，也有空间的延伸；因戏剧性的情节内容，纸张、身体、情绪与思维都调动起来，运动不止。这样书可⽐作是有⽣命的身体，是⼈体的延伸。





本届艺术书展形象以“书”为主体，把书籍打开后形成的抽象图形作为基础视觉。通过与眼睛图形相结合，形成书脸的意向，即⼈体的延伸。眼睛作为一种身体器官，在漫长的文明演化过程中，无论于东方或西方，都成了一个流经万年，具有极度丰富内涵的图腾符号。它既能带来亲近感，又能制造多维情绪。眼睛图形已经从纯生物层面的文化表征逐渐嬗变为思维、意识上的指称，成为一种inner vision，牢牢地扎根在我们的大众文化中。





眼睛的介入，给以观者更多的想象，这也正是艺术书展的魅力。





Subject to the perspective taken by readers, books can be either planar or three-dimensional with different visual perceptions. The act of flipping through a book entails both the elapse of time and the extension of space. Considering the ever-moving pages and thoughts provoked by dramatic plots, books can be likened to living extension of the human body.





The image of this art books exhibition is themed on “books” based on the basic visuals of abstract patterns of opened books. Through a combination with eye patterns, a vision of a book-shaped face is created as an extension of the human body. Over the long evolution process of human civilization, eyes as a physical organ have become a visual symbol valued tens of thousands of years either in the east or west. They even shifted from a cultural representation on a purely biological dimension to a token of thought and consciousness and an inner vision deeply rooted in our mass culture.





The introduction of eyes provides viewers with more imagination, which is also exactly the glamor of art book exhibition.















