BECOMING - BIFT GRADUATION WORKS BA, CLASS OF 2022













Becoming is a method derived from computer digital manufacturing. Designers or engineers input parameters, rules and objectives into computer software, after which the computing power explores infinite possibilities, thereby generating ideal results.





Based on this model, book design uses students’ graduation works and personal growth as the results, and reversely reveals the parameters and rules of works’ becoming. Data parameters, including but not limited to the campus environment, faculty background, students’ multiple perceptions, knowledge, inspiration, professional skills, etc., are used as elements and structures for design, from which “becoming” reading experiences are created.





The books consist of two volumes: the collection of the whole school and the fascicule of the college. The collection is directly composed of fascicules. The fascicule covers adopt multi-page processing techniques featuring multiplied growth, which put emphasis on the becoming and growing experience. Each cover has two pages in the middle that can be torn off and used as bookmarks. Readers can record their reading state on the bookmark, thereby actively engaging themselves in becoming events, and finally finalizing the book.



















