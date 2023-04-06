ZHU CHAO's profile
BECOMING - BIFT GRADUATION WORKS BA, CLASS OF 2022
ZHU CHAO
Behance.net
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography




BECOMING
-
BIFT GRADUATION WORKS BA,
CLASS OF 2022



Becoming is a method derived from computer digital manufacturing. Designers or engineers input parameters, rules and objectives into computer software, after which the computing power explores infinite possibilities, thereby generating ideal results.

Based on this model, book design uses students’ graduation works and personal growth as the results, and reversely reveals the parameters and rules of works’ becoming. Data parameters, including but not limited to the campus environment, faculty background, students’ multiple perceptions, knowledge, inspiration, professional skills, etc., are used as elements and structures for design, from which “becoming” reading experiences are created.

The books consist of two volumes: the collection of the whole school and the fascicule of the college. The collection is directly composed of fascicules. The fascicule covers adopt multi-page processing techniques featuring multiplied growth, which put emphasis on the becoming and growing experience. Each cover has two pages in the middle that can be torn off and used as bookmarks. Readers can record their reading state on the bookmark, thereby actively engaging themselves in becoming events, and finally finalizing the book.





Design: Mint Design Lab
Design Director: Zhu Chao(MINT)
                           Li Huang(BIFT)
Designer: Zhu Chao, Sun He, Pan yuchen
Photographer: Chen Dagong Team, Yu Bin




book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
Image may contain: letter, print and box
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
Image may contain: book and abstract
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: handwriting, post-it note and illustration
Image may contain: illustration, screenshot and print
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
Image may contain: map
Image may contain: cartoon, map and screenshot
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
Image may contain: map
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
Image may contain: map
Image may contain: screenshot
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
book cover book design editorial design Layout print typography
BECOMING - BIFT GRADUATION WORKS BA, CLASS OF 2022
77
291
5
Published:

Owner

ZHU CHAO's profile
ZHU CHAO
Beijing, China

BECOMING - BIFT GRADUATION WORKS BA, CLASS OF 2022

77
291
5
Published:

Creative Fields