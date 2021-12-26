















751 Int'l Design Festival 2020 puts forward the core topic of “Beyond the Boundaries” based on the social background of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is meant to discuss the relationship between people, people and the environment as well as people and things in this particular social background.





We use emoji most frequently used in our daily online communication as a basic element of creation to demonstrate “Beyond the Boundaries”. As a kind of intuitive and simple sensory connector, emoji talks to the public in an amiable way. These icons can directly hit people’s emotion, improve the sense of joy in communication and interaction and arouse the desire to communicate. Especially after this epidemic crisis, it can link people’s deeper feelings and emotions, spread positive energy and create beauty for life.











