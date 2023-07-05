Toggl – Rebrand

TOGGL

Branding for the leading platform for time tracking, project planning & hiring tools.









BACKGROUND

When Snask came in Toggl was the name of one of three companies each with their own product dealing with time tracking(Toggl), project planning(TeamWeek) and hiring(Hundred5). All products had been created from internal roadblocks of productivity and with no other tool to fix it, they built and perfected them themselves to the point where client sand partners loved it too. With the same owner structure behind each product the brief was to unite them under their bigger brand Toggl and do a rebrand turning them into a visionary and modern hero of productivity.





CASE

Based on research, workshops and discussions we wrote their vision for their new brand. Unifying them under the brand position to eradicate stress, the sole purpose behind each of their tools. We led them away from only talking about the attributes of their products and instead focusing on what it actually meant; killing stress so teams could work better, no matter how or where they work. We designed a brand that had a functional yet bold logotype, typography and layout unifying the three products while each sub brand could be unique with colors and photography. We added a rotation to the identity building on the sense that Toggl means flexibility as well as forward leaning and always evolving. The rotation concept was visible in the typography as well as the film and photography concept.





It resulted in a new brand platform, brand voice, brand hierarchy, brand visual identity and brand visual world. A new logotype, new colors, new typography, a new visual identity system as well as production of photos and films to make the brand come to life..









Agency: Snask

Designer: Jens Nilsson

UI/UX & implementation by Toggl.



