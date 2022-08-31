CASE

Based on rigorous research, workshops, and interviews we rewrote their vision for both the business as well as their brand strategy. Helping them transition from their old position of being a product-focused company to becoming a force to be reckoned with on a societal level. A transition leading them away from bookkeeping to the hub of all things business. Not just for companies and accounting firms but also for freelancers, small business owners, and society as a whole. Focusing less on their products and services and instead building a brand to be trusted and that people wanted to connect with and be part of.



It resulted in a new brand platform, brand voice, and brand visual identity. A new logotype, new colors, new typography, and a new visual identity system.

