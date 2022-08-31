Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Snask Stockholm's profileMatej Špánik's profile
Fortnox
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
PROJECT BY SNASK
Fortnox

Since its inception in 2001, Fortnox has been the leading business platform in the Nordics. They have ruled the market of bookkeeping, accounting, and business administration, however, with a brand that was left behind. Their outdated and impersonal look and feel did not match its progressive and innovative heart and soul. They came to SNASK to help them take their next step on the journey, which both meant a new look, but also a completely new vision.
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
CASE
Based on rigorous research, workshops, and interviews we rewrote their vision for both the business as well as their brand strategy. Helping them transition from their old position of being a product-focused company to becoming a force to be reckoned with on a societal level. A transition leading them away from bookkeeping to the hub of all things business. Not just for companies and accounting firms but also for freelancers, small business owners, and society as a whole. Focusing less on their products and services and instead building a brand to be trusted and that people wanted to connect with and be part of.
 
It resulted in a new brand platform, brand voice, and brand visual identity. A new logotype, new colors, new typography, and a new visual identity system.
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
accounting book keeping brand identity branding design finances graphic design Logo Design services visual identity
Fortnox
225
2.7k
9
Published:
Snask Stockholm's profileMatej Špánik's profile
Multiple Owners
Snask Stockholm

Owners

Snask Stockholm's profile
Snask Stockholm
Stockholm, Sweden
Matej Špánik's profile
Matej Špánik
Bratislava, Slovakia

Fortnox

225
2.7k
9
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields