Fortnox
Since its inception in 2001, Fortnox has been the leading business platform in the Nordics. They have ruled the market of bookkeeping, accounting, and business administration, however, with a brand that was left behind. Their outdated and impersonal look and feel did not match its progressive and innovative heart and soul. They came to SNASK to help them take their next step on the journey, which both meant a new look, but also a completely new vision.
Based on rigorous research, workshops, and interviews we rewrote their vision for both the business as well as their brand strategy. Helping them transition from their old position of being a product-focused company to becoming a force to be reckoned with on a societal level. A transition leading them away from bookkeeping to the hub of all things business. Not just for companies and accounting firms but also for freelancers, small business owners, and society as a whole. Focusing less on their products and services and instead building a brand to be trusted and that people wanted to connect with and be part of.
It resulted in a new brand platform, brand voice, and brand visual identity. A new logotype, new colors, new typography, and a new visual identity system.
