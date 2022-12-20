PROJECT BY SNASK:
WALLBABY
Naming, Brand strategy, Tone of voice & Visual Identity
BACKGROUND
WALLBABY is a new Swedish premium online poster company set out to change people's hearts and homes forever. Founded by two Stockholm-based photographers, WALLBABY was born out of a love for art and a passion for interior design. They collaborate with artists from all over the world to empower original work for true expression.
STRATEGY
WALLBABY landed in SNASK’s lap as a blank sheet. It was a brand new company with no name, strategy, voice nor design. The online poster market was saturated, with many fast consuming and product-pushing brands. The challenge was to create a new position, with a brand that stood out and breathed the quality of both their motives as well as quality prints.
Starting with the name, we had a rigorous research and exploration phase. The name WALLBABY was the obvious choice as it both represents the founders love-child, the idea of bringing better art to people's homes, as well as the products themselves. Personifying the true emotion you have when you interact with a new love affair, a piece of art, beautiful enough for you to wanna hang it on your wall.
The messaging and tone of voice became the flirtatious, bold and sassy voice of the perfect date. Charming and inspiring, it reaches out to enchant you with a passion for anything beautiful and daring to say to hell with function and instead creating motifs that set hearts on fire. WALLBABY isn’t IKEA and needs no function or attributes to convince you to get it, more than for it just being strikingly beautiful. WALLBABY wins hearts to overrule heads, turning desire into long term romance. Let WALLBABY have its way with your walls.
CONCEPT & DESIGN
Buying a poster for your wall at Wallbaby should feel like true love in all its messy, kooky, ordinary glory. You buy it because it stirs your soul. Because you’d save it from your burning house. Because you’d fight for it in a divorce.
We wanted to portray that romance by letting the product play the role of the flirtatious observer, and focus on the emotions and reaction of the viewer. We created five sets, representing the environments of five different art collector personas, in which we show the gaze of love and attraction from the point of view of the poster, who becomes the centerpiece of the drama. This resulted in a diverse and playful collection of stills and films to play the leading role in the visual identity.
We decided to go for a typographic direction in the visual identity, to have an expressive visual voice to match the cheeky messaging. We chose the typeface Graúna for both logotype and headlines, for its bold and soft characteristics – it looked like a pair of lips ready to be kissed. A custom made typographic manner with a frame/shadow represents the poster, and creates a unique look and feel of the brand. Lastly we went with a bright red color to further enhance love and passion in the communication. So break up with beige, your heart’s desire is waiting to meet you at WALLBABY!
CREATIVE CONCEPT, DIRECTION: SNASK
ART DIRECTION: Linnea Apelqvist & Olivia Jeczmyk
SET DESIGN: Olivia Asplund
PHOTOGRAPHY: Golden Retriever
DOP: Oskar Lundgren
PRODUCTION: The Line
CLIENT: WALLBABY