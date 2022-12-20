STRATEGY ​​​​​​​

WALLBABY landed in SNASK’s lap as a blank sheet. It was a brand new company with no name, strategy, voice nor design. The online poster market was saturated, with many fast consuming and product-pushing brands. The challenge was to create a new position, with a brand that stood out and breathed the quality of both their motives as well as quality prints.

Starting with the name, we had a rigorous research and exploration phase. The name WALLBABY was the obvious choice as it both represents the founders love-child, the idea of bringing better art to people's homes, as well as the products themselves. Personifying the true emotion you have when you interact with a new love affair, a piece of art, beautiful enough for you to wanna hang it on your wall.