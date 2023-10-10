Log In
Editorial Illustrations 2023
Featured In
Behance.net
—
✏
EDITORIAL ILLUSTRATIONS
Feb 2022 - Oct 2023
Texas Monthly
Ocotillo is Everywhere
Client: Texas Monthly
Art Direction: Victoria Lina
The New York Times
Cover artwork for The New York Times Book Review. Hot Mess.
Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Catherine Gilmore-Barnes
Proto Life
Artwork for Proto Life
Client: Proto Life
Art Direction: Brad Hughes
F.A.Z. Quarterly
Frankfurter Allgemeine
Client: F.A.Z. Quarterly
Art Direction: Maria Leutner
Das Magazin
Victims of Genital Mutilation
Client: Das Mazagin
Art Direction: Maria Leutner
The New York Times
Artwork for The New York Times Book Review. The Land of Milk and Honey.
Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Matt Dorfman
MIT Technology Review
Nature 2.0 - GMO trees
Client: MIT Technology Review
Art Direction: Stephanie Arnett
The New York Times
Artwork for The New York Times Well Section. Risks of MDMA.
Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Sarah Williamson
The New Yorker
The Nature book
Client: The New Yorker
Art Direction: Aurora Colon
VinePair
Whiskey Twitter
Client: VinePair
Art Direction: Danielle Grinberg
The New Yorker
Scammer book
Client: The New Yorker
Art Direction: Aurora Colon
✿
Thank you!
prints are available in my
shop
more work and behind the scenes on
instagram
Editorial Illustrations 2023
Editorial Illustrations 2023
Collection of editorial illustrations from 2023. Clients include: The New York Times, The New Yorker, Das Magazin, Texas Monthly and more.
Creative Fields
Illustration
Digital Art
Digital Painting
ILLUSTRATION
botanical
editorial
New York Times
conceptual
global warming
climate change
Nature
fire
butterfly
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
