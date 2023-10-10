Ana Miminoshvili's profile
Editorial Illustrations 2023
Ana Miminoshvili
EDITORIAL ILLUSTRATIONS
Feb 2022 - Oct 2023


Texas Monthly
Ocotillo is Everywhere

Client: Texas Monthly
Art Direction: Victoria Lina



The New York Times
Cover artwork for The New York Times Book Review. Hot Mess.

Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Catherine Gilmore-Barnes



Proto Life
Artwork for Proto Life

Client: Proto Life
Art Direction: Brad Hughes



F.A.Z. Quarterly
Frankfurter Allgemeine

Client: F.A.Z. Quarterly
Art Direction: Maria Leutner



Das Magazin
Victims of Genital Mutilation

Client: Das Mazagin
Art Direction: Maria Leutner


The New York Times
Artwork for The New York Times Book Review. The Land of Milk and Honey.

Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Matt Dorfman



MIT Technology Review
Nature 2.0 - GMO trees

Client: MIT Technology Review
Art Direction: Stephanie Arnett


The New York Times
Artwork for The New York Times Well Section. Risks of MDMA.

Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Sarah Williamson

The New Yorker
The Nature book

Client: The New Yorker
Art Direction: Aurora Colon



VinePair
Whiskey Twitter

Client: VinePair
Art Direction: Danielle Grinberg

The New Yorker
Scammer book

Client: The New Yorker
Art Direction: Aurora Colon

Thank you!

Ana Miminoshvili

