Chaos69 x CHANEL





❀ ❀ ❀

Chaos SixtyNine is a poster book-style magazine celebrating fashion and creators.

I had the pleasure to illustrate 2 posters around Coco Noir fragrance’s ingredients,

Accompanying The Alchemy of Love written by Harriet Quick.





Every page of every issue can be removed to create a poster.

The 7th edition of Chaos SixtyNine is dedicated to the world of Chanel Fragrances.







