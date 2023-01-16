Ana Miminoshvili's profile
Chaos69 x CHANEL
botanical butterfly chanel chaos floral flower Flowers Fragrance moth plants

Chaos SixtyNine is a poster book-style magazine celebrating fashion and creators.
I had the pleasure to illustrate 2 posters around Coco Noir fragrance’s ingredients,
Accompanying The Alchemy of Love written by Harriet Quick.

Every page of every issue can be removed to create a poster.
The 7th edition of Chaos SixtyNine is dedicated to the world of Chanel Fragrances. 




   The Alchemy of Love   

   Closer look   

   Sketches   


   Thank you!   

Client: Chaos x CHANEL
Art Direction: Rose Lyall
Editors in Chief: Charlotte Stockdale; Kate Lyall
Editorial Director: John Handford




