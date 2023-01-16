Chaos69 x CHANEL

❀ ❀ ❀
Chaos SixtyNine is a poster book-style magazine celebrating fashion and creators.
I had the pleasure to illustrate 2 posters around Coco Noir fragrance’s ingredients,
Accompanying The Alchemy of Love written by Harriet Quick.
Every page of every issue can be removed to create a poster.
The 7th edition of Chaos SixtyNine is dedicated to the world of Chanel Fragrances.
❀ The Alchemy of Love ❀
❀ Closer look ❀
❀ Sketches ❀
❀ Thank you! ❀
Client: Chaos x CHANEL
Art Direction: Rose Lyall
Editors in Chief: Charlotte Stockdale; Kate Lyall
Editorial Director: John Handford
