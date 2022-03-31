Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Miscellaneous Illustrations 2021-2022
Ana Miminoshvili
Behance.net
Miscellaneous illustrations
Summer 2021 - Winter 2022​​​​​​​
Collection of various commissioned illustrations.
Mostly editorial work.

The New York Times
Spot illustration for The New York Times online magazine.

Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Minh Uong

The New York Times
Sounds Wild and Broken
Spot illustration for The New York Times.

Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Catherine Gilmore-Barnes
The New York Times
Book Review Cover
Cover illustration for The New York Times Book Review, The Plague Year by Lawrence Wright

Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Matt Dorfman



The Happiness Project
Journal Covers and Illustrations for the app
Don't Break The Chain - Journal cover illustration for Gretchen Rubin's The Happiness Project

Client: Gretchen Rubin
One Sentence Journal - Journal cover illustration for Gretchen Rubin's The Happiness Project

Client: Gretchen RubinOne Sentence Journal
Know Yourself Better - Journal cover illustration for Gretchen Rubin's The Happiness Project

Client: Gretchen Rubin
Illustration set for Gretchen Rubin's The Happiness Project App

Client: Gretchen Rubin


The Hollywood Reporter
Female Composers Speak up
Half Page illustration for The Hollywood Reporter

Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Nicholas Brawley


The Hollywood Reporter
Tik, Tik... BOOM!
Spot illustration for The Hollywood Reporter

Client: The Hollywood Reporter
Art Direction: Kelsey Stefanson
Bedford Falls
Single Cover Design
Spot illustration for Bedford Falls single cover.

Client: Bedford Falls

Vidiots
Killer Of Sheep
Illustration for 2022 Calendar by Vidiots

Client: Vidiots


The New York Times
Travel’s Theme for 2022
Cover and 8 illustration set for The New York Times/

Client: The New York Times
Art Direction: Minh Uong

Bloomsbury Publishing 
Elif Shafaq - The Island of Missing Trees Cover
Cover illustration for Elif Shafaq's new book The Island of Missing Trees

Client: Bloomsbury Publishing
Cover design: Patti Ratchford

