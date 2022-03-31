Miscellaneous Illustrations 2021-2022

✏
Miscellaneous illustrations
Summer 2021 - Winter 2022
Collection of various commissioned illustrations.
Mostly editorial work.
The New York Times
The New York Times
Sounds Wild and Broken
The New York Times
Book Review Cover
The Happiness Project
Journal Covers and Illustrations for the app
The Hollywood Reporter
Female Composers Speak up
The Hollywood Reporter
Tik, Tik... BOOM!
Bedford Falls
Single Cover Design
Vidiots
Killer Of Sheep
The New York Times
Travel’s Theme for 2022
Bloomsbury Publishing
Elif Shafaq - The Island of Missing Trees Cover