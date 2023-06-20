Spatial Line Up Video

Typography, sound and space intertwine in the lineup video directed by device for the Spatial festival, creating an enthralling experience through the combination of hypnotic visuals and engaging music.
Working with the graphic identity created by Practica we created an immersive animation piece that would be consistent with the festival’s aim to erase the boundaries between art and the audience. The main concept for our piece was space and time and the only elements we could use, drawing from the graphic identity, were typography, a black and white color palette and depth of space.
We wanted to design a captivating experience for the audience, mixing hypnotic visuals with engaging music to generate a sonic journey that would move through space, exploring darkness and lightness as objects of perception and as aesthetic considerations.
The festival is all about experiencing music in a new, all encompassing way, so we applied this transformative, multidimensional feel to our video, while also aiming for a tech, rigorous and contemporary aesthetic. We combined 3D space with movements and interactivity, using a kinetic type animation to create rhythmic transitions from one artist to another, in a story that evolves with every new layer and where sound takes centerstage.
The 3D animation played an essential role in creating a rhythmic, immersive atmosphere: the kinetic typography marked by pauses, speed and abstraction worked in perfect harmony with the limited visual elements, giving the piece a techy, experimental mood.
Sound design has also been a very important part of the process, transferring all the movements from the animation to the sound and vice versa. Our goal was to create a hypnotic fusion, where visuals and sound become one, a singular rhythmic organism.
Created by Devicers
Production: BOL Production House
Visual Identity by Pràctica
Directors: Raül Peix, Pol Solà
Executive Producer: Marcello Buselli
Head of Production: Victoria Ventura
Producer: Ariadna Pons
Design: Pol Solà, Raül Peix, Gerard Mallandrich
Animation: Gerard Mallandrich, Raül Peix
Additional animation: Holke 79, Ester Dus, Eduard Altarriba, Pol Solà
Music and Sound design: Raül Peix