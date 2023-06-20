Spatial Line Up Video

We wanted to design a captivating experience for the audience, mixing hypnotic visuals with engaging music to generate a sonic journey that would move through space, exploring darkness and lightness as objects of perception and as aesthetic considerations.





The festival is all about experiencing music in a new, all encompassing way, so we applied this transformative, multidimensional feel to our video, while also aiming for a tech, rigorous and contemporary aesthetic. We combined 3D space with movements and interactivity, using a kinetic type animation to create rhythmic transitions from one artist to another, in a story that evolves with every new layer and where sound takes centerstage.





