Visual Identity for Spatial, an innovative festival powered by Monom and located in Berlin that offers a unique experience on spatial sound and immersive technologies.
The augmented sonic reality experience is captured on the visuals through an immersive identity that becomes a space in itself. It is not just a moving identity, it is an identity you can move in.
Production Company: BOL
Creative Direction and Graphic Design: Pràctica
Motion Design: Gerard Mallandrich
Motion Design: Gerard Mallandrich