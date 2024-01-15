Hellowork : Our Job

Managing job opportunities has never been easier! Whether you're out fishing, enjoying live streams, or making plans with friends, Hellowork transforms the job quest into a seamless and enjoyable experience.
At Home
Everywhere
After
“Our Job” is the second campaign directed by Device & Laura Sirvent for Social Club Paris. It incorporates 7-second pieces with a strong stop-motion influence, combining thick, rounded elements for a charm, handmade-like feel. The style features soft elements and vibrant colors with minimalist aesthetics, showcasing the effortless and fun space of the Hellowork application process.
Styleframes :
3D Models :
2D Characters :
Agency : SocialClub Paris
Produced by BOL Production House
Executive Producer : Pierre Gobin
HOP : Victoria Ventura
Producer : Ariadna Pons
Directed by : Device
Directors : Raül Peix, Laura Sirvent
Art Direction: Laura Sirvent
2D Illustration : Marc Stuart
3D Modeling & Shading : Laura Sirvent
3D Character Animation by : Rocket Frames
Lead 3D Animator : Eduardo Lasierra
3D Animation : Carles Vallbona,
Oscar Carballo, Quique Marin
Lead Rigging : David Rubio
Rigging : Eduardo Lasierra
Producer : Xiomara López
Compositing : Raül Peix
Sound Design : Facundo Capece