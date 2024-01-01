



More than modular



A busy creative session and an exciting brand story provided the starting point for the development of the new visual identity. To be fair, it wasn’t easy. How do you visualize an organization that provides quite complex processes and services for non-IT experts? The logo provided the initial insight and became a natural representation close to home. Within the logo you read “IT” but if you look further you also see a gorilla in a distinctive position. This visualizes Gorilla IT’s leadership positioning and also implies that problems can be solved in a powerful but simple way.







The unique form elements and colors were based on the organization’s USPs, thus expressing all the benefits without saying a word about it. The emphasis on icons helps Gorilla IT easily explain its processes, models and services to its target audience using what we call “graphic storytelling.

The personal photography style, striking colors and the additionally clean infographic and icon style create a perfect combination of serious business and playful collaborations. As such, it perfectly matches the organization’s internal mentality portrayed: work hard play hard. The result? An identity that both the mostly young employees and the experienced CEO and CFO target groups can identify with.





The more than modular visual identity has a strong digital-first character. For example, the font was selected based on an enjoyable experience for Developers and the logo’s non-100% white and black primary colors provide a user-friendly screen experience for everyone. This makes it smart branding for a smart organization.