Van ós. For everybody.
‘Van ós’ means ‘from us’ in the Limburg dialect. And that is what the Limburg Museum is: a reaching out, a connection, a sharing of experiences. For everybody inside and outside Limburg. Together with this ambitious museum in Venlo, Total Design developed a particularly outspoken positioning, branding and communication…
Museum with Schwung
‘The Limburgs Museum stands up for Limburg. It did, it does and always will. But the world is constantly moving. So we also continue to develop.’ This quote from the Brand Passport indicates that interaction with the sociocultural context is central to the new brand. But how do you capture the promise of change and development in a striking way?
Behold the movement of the Meuse through the Limburg landscape. A movement that touches people, enthuses them and makes them look at their world with different eyes. That is what the Limburgs Museum wants to achieve. That is the ‘Museum with Schwung’.
The museum always invites people with stories that fascinate and inspire. Which interpret the past, show the present and sketch the future. The museum does this in their own building, on location and online. From campaign to website and from print to social. Limburg was, is and remains significant. For everybody.
Facts
Client: Limburgs Museum
Project: Strategy, Brand, Identity, Activation, Motion, Website
Agency: Total Design
Agency: Total Design
Credits
Head of Strategy: Sieds de Boer
Creative Directors: Edwin van Praet
Designers: Adam Lane, Alicia Castro, Wencke van Amstel, Timon Weerstand, Edwin van Praet
Photography: Aad van vliet, Marco de Swart, Philip Driesen
Copywriters: Kees Doorn, Arno de Korte
Creative Developer: Erwin van Ekeren
Frontend Developer: Lex van Hees, Rosyl Budike
Client manager: Francis Brüggenwirth, Etienne Wolfs, Eveline Wiegmans
Implementation Designer: Arjen Firet
Thanks to
Bert Mennings, Marieke Koppelmans, Cas Boland, Neil Tomlow, Frans Pollux,
Charlotte Janssen-Biermans, Peggy Osinga and more involved
Thanks for watching