Van ós. For everybody.



‘Van ós’ means ‘from us’ in the Limburg dialect. And that is what the Limburg Museum is: a reaching out, a connection, a sharing of experiences. For everybody inside and outside Limburg. Together with this ambitious museum in Venlo, Total Design developed a particularly outspoken positioning, branding and communication…









Museum with Schwung



‘The Limburgs Museum stands up for Limburg. It did, it does and always will. But the world is constantly moving. So we also continue to develop.’ This quote from the Brand Passport indicates that interaction with the sociocultural context is central to the new brand. But how do you capture the promise of change and development in a striking way?







Behold the movement of the Meuse through the Limburg landscape. A movement that touches people, enthuses them and makes them look at their world with different eyes. That is what the Limburgs Museum wants to achieve. That is the ‘Museum with Schwung’.



