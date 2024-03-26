A new brand identity for Nationale Opera & Ballet

Creating a strong recognizable brand

Nationale Opera & Ballet proudly launches its new brand identity with the new season brochure 2024 – 2025.



It is a magnificent challenge to be allowed to develop a new brand identity for Nationale Opera & Ballet – a brand where aesthetics and expression are central to everything they do.

But how do you convey that and capture it in an identity?





The reason for the rebranding was to make the mission of the Dutch Nationale Opera & Ballet ‘to enrich the lives of as many people as possible with opera and ballet’ tangible for current audiences and new target groups. The new identity had to position Nationale Opera & Ballet as one brand and provide the necessary tools to put a digital-first approach. The goal was to create an open and inviting ambiance that provided space for the various disciplines of the institution.







The brand had become fragmented by a plethora of logos, labels, and initiatives aimed at different audiences. Moreover, although the Dutch Nationale Opera and the Dutch Nationale Ballet were visually united under one umbrella, they still operated as separate entities. In effect, therefore, we were dealing with three separate brands. The Nationale Opera & Ballet brand, The Nationale Opera and The Nationale Ballet. We had to bring unity and structure to this.







