MOCUAP深圳两馆×潘虎｜一条几何线连接大众与艺术

A More Open Shenzhen

A More Forward-Looking Cultural Icon





Shenzhen, with its 40 years of reform and opening up, has witnessed countless dreams blossoming into reality. Its rapid development has shaped a city culture in Shenzhen that values innovation, openness, diversity, and inclusivity. It embodies the pioneering spirit of daring to take risks, daring to be the first, and working hard. Shenzhen is not only at the forefront of China's reform and opening up but also at the forefront of cultural innovation in China.





MOCAUP, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning in Shenzhen, is also known as the "Two Museums of Shenzhen." Located in the central district of Shenzhen, it is the world's first contemporary art creation center with dual themes of "contemporary art" and "urban planning." It is also an important carrier for the dissemination, inheritance, and construction of contemporary art and urban culture in Shenzhen. MOCAUP, starting from Shenzhen's new landmark, serves as a link between the city and humanities. It values the exploration of public art as a way of life rather than advocating art as an elitist pursuit.





We hope to incorporate and amplify the design concept of the building itself through a core visual symbol, highlighting its cultural significance and historical mission. At the same time, it should possess avant-garde, artistic, and exploratory qualities, breaking the predefined definitions and boundaries of art in society. This will give the Two Museums more possibilities, making them a new artistic space that inspires creativity, fosters identity, and calls for action.



