MOCUAP深圳两馆×潘虎｜一条几何线连接大众与艺术

A More Open Shenzhen
A More Forward-Looking Cultural Icon
Shenzhen, with its 40 years of reform and opening up, has witnessed countless dreams blossoming into reality. Its rapid development has shaped a city culture in Shenzhen that values innovation, openness, diversity, and inclusivity. It embodies the pioneering spirit of daring to take risks, daring to be the first, and working hard. Shenzhen is not only at the forefront of China's reform and opening up but also at the forefront of cultural innovation in China.
MOCAUP, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning in Shenzhen, is also known as the "Two Museums of Shenzhen." Located in the central district of Shenzhen, it is the world's first contemporary art creation center with dual themes of "contemporary art" and "urban planning." It is also an important carrier for the dissemination, inheritance, and construction of contemporary art and urban culture in Shenzhen. MOCAUP, starting from Shenzhen's new landmark, serves as a link between the city and humanities. It values the exploration of public art as a way of life rather than advocating art as an elitist pursuit.
We hope to incorporate and amplify the design concept of the building itself through a core visual symbol, highlighting its cultural significance and historical mission. At the same time, it should possess avant-garde, artistic, and exploratory qualities, breaking the predefined definitions and boundaries of art in society. This will give the Two Museums more possibilities, making them a new artistic space that inspires creativity, fosters identity, and calls for action.
The number 40 holds special significance for Shenzhen. In the 40 years of reform and opening up, Shenzhen has transformed from a backward agricultural county on the border into an internationally renowned, dynamic, and innovative city full of charm.
The letter "M," representing the initials of MOCAUP, serves as a design element and continues the design language of the two museum buildings designed by the "deconstructivist vanguard" COOP HIMMELBLAU. It embodies the ever-changing relationship of volumes, transformations within regularity, twists and turns of form and structure, and a playful element of contingency and uncertainty. Combining the concept of the "Two Museums as One Entity," the form of the façade of the Two Museums in Shenzhen is captured and condensed using geometric lines in a single stroke.