University of Applied Sciences Bremerhaven

University of Applied Science Bremerhaven
Discover new horizons with enthusiasm. The “University by the Sea” offers more than 3,000 students from all over the world a modern study and research environment that has won many awards for its teaching and learning approaches.
Research and study by the sea
The “horizon” was chosen as a visual metaphor for the design system. As a visual leitmotif, it creates a connection to the maritime context in all applications. The horizon is also found in the new word mark as a rising sun. In communication, the figurative mark is also used confidently as a stand-alone symbol.
Practical approach and diversity
We represent the colourful campus life and the maritime-influenced range of topics in the imagery and the individually designed illustrations. The Brand Guidelines explains all the elements and specifications for a consistent brand appearance, as well as numerous media for analogue and digital communication.