University of Applied Sciences Bremerhaven

EIGA                                                                                                                                     Strategic –––– Brand Design
University of Applied Science Bremerhaven
Discover new horizons with enthusiasm. The “University by the Sea” offers more than 3,000 students from all over the world a modern study and research environment that has won many awards for its teaching and learning approaches.
                  
Research and study by the sea
The “horizon” was chosen as a visual metaphor for the design system. As a visual leitmotif, it creates a connection to the maritime context in all applications. The horizon is also found in the new word mark as a rising sun. In communication, the figurative mark is also used confidently as a stand-alone symbol.

Practical approach and diversity
We represent the colourful campus life and the maritime-influenced range of topics in the imagery and the individually designed illustrations. The Brand Guidelines explains all the elements and specifications for a consistent brand appearance, as well as numerous media for analogue and digital communication.

