Born in the garage!
kfzteile24 is Germany’s best-known brand for car parts and equipment. Through the rebranding, we have aligned the brand presence of the omnichannel retailer with an increasingly digital target group in private and professional workshops, as well as a growing range of products and services of the k24 group.
                  
New logo, new brand design
The design elements ensure a strong brand presence and can be used very flexibly in cross-media communication. The striking brand graphics are inspired by traffic markings and spare parts.
In the retail space, they provide orientation. At digital touchpoints, they attract attention in an animated version.

Especially the stickers can be used flexibly to highlight prices and promotions, to mark messages on packaging and to serve as a disruptive element in advertising. The brand colors provide more contrast and take on clearly defined functions in e-commerce and at the POS. The solid Dark Blue and the vibrant Blue form the basis.

For the design of UX elements, icons and image illustrations, we have defined specifications for display sizes from mobile phones to retail communication.

