EIGA Strategic –––– Brand Design
Sustainable growth without greenwashing.
Green Growth Futura assesses the sustainability of investments and companies. And provides services that promote a consistent sustainable transformation of the economy. During the rebranding process, we developed the brand's values and positioning and visualised them in a contemporary, agile design.
Based on the brand name, we have defined a clear design principle that literally represents “sustainable growth”. Growing layers create order and symbolise the idea of increasing value.
Sustainable transformation. This brand idea runs through all elements of the brand design. On the digital touchpoints, important messages are distinctive thanks to the animated, variable font. In portraits, the employees merge with nature. The collages reflect the brand’s view of a higher goal and its sustainable agenda.