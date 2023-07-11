





Lattini is a plant-based milk that is delicious and sustainable.



Sunflower seed milk is pollinator-friendly, packed with nutrition and free from major allergens. Hearty, creamy, nutrient-rich, and ready to drink or mix with drinks and foods. Deeply rooted in Italian high standards and craftsmanship, Lattini is the new favorite dairy alternative.





We set out to create a brand identity that reflects this commitment, with an Italian flair and simplicity. The word mark draws inspiration from Art Deco typographic era, with a refreshed take. Typographic layouts pair romance and function with ease, designed to stand out with a timeless spirit. Key illustrations communicate each flavor featuring the sunflower. A set of informative iconography was created to highlight the differences from other types of milk in the market. A vivid blue and yellow are part of the audacious color palette.



