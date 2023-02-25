











Pomerium is a French atelier based in Cabris, Provence, that specializes in

Mediterranean architecture, interior design and landscaping for private residences.





From Latin post-moerium , post (behind) + moerus, mūrus (wall), pōmērium “behind the wall”. In ancient Rome, Pomerium was the sacred space located just inside the wall surrounding the city. This space was later invested with religious significance, being dedicated to the gods in gratitude for their protection, and building and planting upon it remained forbidden. Yoann Fievet, founder and architect, found this concept deeply in resonance with his practice: a divine space in-between the minerality of the city and the lush landscaped nature.





Inspired by a profound Mediterranean mindset and its savoir faire, Pomerium designs human scale spaces that are a celebration of intimacy and a curated atmosphere for the senses. A studio with an emotional approach to architecture, from process to final project, where there is a symbiosis between nature and human-created elements living together in a harmonious relationship. The art of seduction, intuition, craftmanship, and a great attention to detail, all come together to create a sense of belonging and an authentic luxurious space.





The wordmark draws inspiration from classic Roman letters with a modern proportion and rhythm. The brand symbol combines the arch, as the ultimate architectural icon, with two Mediterranean olive trees that are intertwined with the arches, marking a threshold. A symbiosis between man and nature, interior and exterior, open and intimacy. An earthy and mineral color palette, elevates these concepts and balances warm and cold sensations. Every touchpoint of Pomerium identity is enhanced with tactile elements such as black foil and letterpressed print, to create a sensory experience for clients and audience beyond. A conversational system that elevates the work of the studio, and adds value with understated sophistication.





