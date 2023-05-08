Short. Short. Short - Loop animation

CarryGrowComics has its brand message of "Finding hidden happiness in everyday life" with its original contents. Every day doesn't always have to be special, and you don't have to be stressed out to make it special. This is because there are many happy moments in our daily lives that we cannot feel because they are taken for granted. CarryGrowComics, because it is familiar, finds happy moments that are not visible and tells stories in the form of comics to convey the brand message, "There are happy moments close to everyone."

