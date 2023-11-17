CarryGrow ®'s profile

Short. Short. Short - Loop animation 03

CarryGrow ®
Behance.net
3danimation animation blender3d Character Character design Digital Art loop animation short film


Short. Short. Short ㅡ 02

We like the work activities that capture happy moments and messages of everyday life that can be felt moment by moment in a short, repetitive animation based on our original content CarryGrowComics.


Please give me some toilet paper.🧻😳​​​​​​​
Please turn the sound on.🔊

 If it's this easy, I can do it all day.😜💪
I guess I'm good at sports too.
​​​​​​​
I can't think of a good idea.🤔
I am not playing now, I am deep in thought.

The laundry will be done while we sleep.😪
maybe...​​​​​​​

Summer Vacation?
We have enough of this
(Because it's too hot outside🥵)

✌️Please take a picture.📷





CarryGrow is a Contents Design Studio.
-
"Finding Hidden Happiness"🌞
We find happy things and create warm contents.

Instagram     l     Twitter    l    Carrygrow.com


© CarryGrow


Short. Short. Short - Loop animation 03
Published:
CarryGrow ®'s profile

Owner

CarryGrow ®'s profile
Seoul, Korea, Republic of

Short. Short. Short - Loop animation 03

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields