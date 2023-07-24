About CarryGrowComics

This is many happy moments in our daily lives that we cannot feel because they are taken for granted. CarryGrowComics, because it is familiar, finds happy moments that are not visible and tells stories in the form of comics to convey the brand message, "There are happy moments close to everyone."
There are many neighbors around us and many episodes are made with them.
Look around. Warm neighbors are always with you around you. :)
Thanks for watching.
CarryGrow is a Contents Design Studio.
-
"Finding Hidden Happiness"🌞
We find happy things and create warm contents.
© CarryGrow