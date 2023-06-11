YOSB Industry





YOSB





Eng

Yalova Organized Industrial Zone is an umbrella organization that brings together more than 300 industrial companies within its own ecosystem, established with an environmentally friendly production approach and a vision to shape the future of the industry. It supports and provides services for their developments in line with the principle of sustainability. To integrate industry with technology and automation, it has established its own technology park and generates its own energy with solar, hydroelectric, and wind power plants, holding a green building certification. YOSB embraces an environmentally conscious approach in all aspects, from infrastructure to superstructure, from production to logistics.



Within this approach, we have initiated a communication campaign that reflects the vision of YOSB, which exclusively hosts environmentally friendly companies and operates based on the 5Y principles (Local, Green, Innovative, High Technology, Lean) at every stage of production. Our goal is to symbolize the great transformation movement initiated by YOSB in the industry, replacing the "rusty and oily" industrial perception with "green and strong," and to gain visibility in the future of industry by building a corporate identity that highlights the 5Y principles and emphasizes sustainable energy.

TR Çevre dostu bir üretim anlayışıyla kurulan ve sanayinin geleceğine yön verme vizyonuyla faaliyet gösteren Yalova Organize Sanayi Bölgesi, 300’den fazla sanayi firmasını kendi ekosistemi içerisinde bir araya getiren, sürdürülebilirlik ilkesi doğrultusunda gelişmeleri için destek olan ve hizmet sağlayan çatı bir kuruluştur.

Sanayiyi teknoloji ve otomasyon ile entegre edebilmek için kendi teknoloji parkını kuran, bünyesindeki güneş, hidroelektrik ve rüzgâr santralleriyle kendi enerjisini üreten, yeşil bina sertifikalı YOSB, altyapıdan üst yapıya, üretimden lojistiğe her alanda çevreci bir anlayışı benimsemektedir.

Biz bu anlayış çerçevesinde sadece çevre dostu firmalara ev sahipliği yapan ve üretimin her aşamasında 5Y (Yerli, Yeşil, Yenilikçi, Yüksek Teknolojili, Yalın) ilkesiyle hareket eden YOSB’nin sahip olduğu vizyonu yansıtacak, sanayide başlattığı büyük dönüşüm hareketini sembolize edecek ve tüm dünyaya örnek olma hayalini gerçekleştirecek bir iletişim çalışması başlattık. Bu kapsamda ‘‘paslı ve yağlı’’ sanayi anlayışını ‘‘yeşil ve güçlü’’ ile değiştiren, YOSB’nin 5Y ilkesini vurgulayan ve sürdürülebilir enerjiyi ön plana çıkaran bir kurumsal kimlik inşa ederek geleceğin sanayisine görünürlük kazandırdık.

