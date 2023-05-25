







ENNEAGRAM





The Enneagram is a personality type theory that classifies people's personalities into nine types. The term Enneagram comes from the Greek word εννέα, meaning 'nine', and gram, derived from γραμμοσ, meaning 'diagram'. It was originally formed around 2500 BC, influenced by Islamic and Jewish mysticism. Later, it was integrated with modern psychology, and has since been widely used in the storytelling industry for character personality setting.



