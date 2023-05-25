ENNEAGRAM
The Enneagram is a personality type theory that classifies people's personalities into nine types. The term Enneagram comes from the Greek word εννέα, meaning 'nine', and gram, derived from γραμμοσ, meaning 'diagram'. It was originally formed around 2500 BC, influenced by Islamic and Jewish mysticism. Later, it was integrated with modern psychology, and has since been widely used in the storytelling industry for character personality setting.
The nine types are treated equally without any notion of superiority, and to represent this, numbers were chosen due to their inherent ambiguity.
The arrows within the diagram show the direction of response when each personality type grows or is under stress. The direction the arrow points to represents the reaction under stress, while the opposite direction represents the path of growth.
These illustrations are a personal study in which I attempted to depict each type visually.
1. Reformer
2. Giver
3. Achiever
4. Individualist
5. Thinker
6. Loyalist
7. Enthusiast
8. Challenger
9. Peacemaker
Male Ver.
Female Ver.