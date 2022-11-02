Blog
Coway Run 2022
Coway Run 2022

Coway is an international manufacturer of household appliances, water purifiers and water softeners. And Coway holds an annual marathon event (known as Coway Run) in Malaysia to share the value of the 'healthy life' they pursue.

I participated in making key visual illustrations for this event. and these are some initial version of key visuals



Souvenir

These are illustrations representing the landmarks of the Malaysian region, made for badges. and  participants can collect the badges for every 5km milestone.



Abu Bakar Palace / Menara Kuala Lumpur / Petronas Twin Towers / Jabatan Perdana Menteri  / Crown Istana Bukit Serene / Masjid Negeri Seremban /  Clock tower / Wisma Negeri
Mount Kinabalu / Kek Lok Si Temple / Christ Church Melaka / Dataran Bandaraya / Masjid Negeri Pahang / Cat statue / Rafflesia / Sultan Ismail Petra Arch /  Bulatan Ladang
Jambatan Pulau Pinang /  Nobat Hall Alor Setar / Sarawak State Legislative Assembly / Dataran Lang / Alor Setar Tower /  Masjid Al Hussain Kuala Perlis / Masjid Kristal


Direction and Guide : GREY Malaysia
Illustration : GOSTI
