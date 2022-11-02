Coway Run 2022
Coway is an international manufacturer of household appliances, water purifiers and water softeners. And Coway holds an annual marathon event (known as Coway Run) in Malaysia to share the value of the 'healthy life' they pursue.
I participated in making key visual illustrations for this event. and these are some initial version of key visuals
Souvenir
These are illustrations representing the landmarks of the Malaysian region, made for badges. and participants can collect the badges for every 5km milestone.