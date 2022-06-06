MBTI
MBTI is a personality(preference) type indicator constructed in 1944 by Katharine C. Briggs and her daughter Isabel B. Myers based on Carl Jung's early analytical psychological model.
This indicator was developed with the outbreak of World War II. Due to the lack of manpower and increased demand for the military industry caused by the conscription system, women entered the dominant industry of male workers. and MBTI was used for women to identify their personality types and find suitable jobs.
I was fascinated by the simplicity of classifying people's personalities into 16 types, and I thought that visualizing these types as characters could be a study, so I created them into my style.