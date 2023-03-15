











Komero, a ready-meal startup from Finland's Eastern capital Kuopio, is founded on a simple insight. And we've all been there. Staring at the supermarket shelves at the end of the day - desperate to pick up something quick and easy, exciting to the tastebuds and responsibly healthy. And failed. I mean, who gets their daily quota of vegetables, ever?

Werklig joined the young, hungry, and fast-moving team to renew the brand. The brand new positioning is at the heart of the creative solution — the only meal accelerator in the world. With a singular mission: Feeding the hungry everyday achievers while saving time, the environment, and the heart. Always heavy on the beautiful veg.











