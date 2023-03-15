Komero, a ready-meal startup from Finland's Eastern capital Kuopio, is founded on a simple insight. And we've all been there. Staring at the supermarket shelves at the end of the day - desperate to pick up something quick and easy, exciting to the tastebuds and responsibly healthy. And failed. I mean, who gets their daily quota of vegetables, ever?
Werklig joined the young, hungry, and fast-moving team to renew the brand. The brand new positioning is at the heart of the creative solution — the only meal accelerator in the world. With a singular mission: Feeding the hungry everyday achievers while saving time, the environment, and the heart. Always heavy on the beautiful veg.
The jewel of the brand is the new logo, with its letters perfectly crammed into a "cupboard." (That is komero in English). It represents the frenzied love Komero has for food and innovation. The logo is big and bold - splashed across the diverse range of packages now near you on the supermarket shelves. Days of desperation are over.
As with everything Werklig does, the work starts and ends with the values. Komero's are well aligned to the quintessential characteristics of eastern Finns, the tribe of "savolaiset". Affable, but stealthily sharp, all for progress, but actually gives a **** about others. This is the soul for the whole identity, visual and verbal. And the North Star for how Komero always behaves.