Werklig —'s profileAnni Koskimies's profile
Pirkkalan
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand identity branding FMCG Food graphic design Packaging packaging design Photography typography visual identity
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: indoor, person and human face
brand identity branding FMCG Food graphic design Packaging packaging design Photography typography visual identity
Image may contain: snow
Image may contain: person and handwriting
brand identity branding FMCG Food graphic design Packaging packaging design Photography typography visual identity
Image may contain: person, handwriting and clothing
Image may contain: box
Image may contain: screenshot and book
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: cat, floor and handbag
Image may contain: book




The Pirkkalan-range stands for cooperation with local producers and a hand-picked range of high-quality products. Owner of K-Citymarket Pirkkala, Petri Putila constructed the product line to distinguish it from the hypermarket’s other products and to always bring new delightful things for customers to try and taste. Preparing the products and having a coffee roastery and an ice cream factory on the premises, was a must. Werklig created a private label brand and packaging to stand out from the wide range of other brands on offer. To inject some artisan food culture into the aisles of a hypermarket.





Pirkkalan
261
1.1k
23
Published:

Owners

Werklig —'s profile
Werklig —
Helsinki, Finland
Anni Koskimies's profile
Anni Koskimies
Helsinki, Finland

Pirkkalan

The Pirkkalan-range stands for cooperation with local producers and a hand-picked range of high-quality products. Owner of K-Citymarket Pirkkala, Read More

261
1.1k
23
Published:

Creative Fields