The Pirkkalan-range stands for cooperation with local producers and a hand-picked range of high-quality products. Owner of K-Citymarket Pirkkala, Petri Putila constructed the product line to distinguish it from the hypermarket’s other products and to always bring new delightful things for customers to try and taste. Preparing the products and having a coffee roastery and an ice cream factory on the premises, was a must. Werklig created a private label brand and packaging to stand out from the wide range of other brands on offer. To inject some artisan food culture into the aisles of a hypermarket.















