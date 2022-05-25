Mö Oat Dairy

Mö is an independent oat dairy founded by two smart & charming sisters in Lohtaja. A rural community on the west coast of Finland. The founders’ passionate purpose is to develop vegan — 100% plant based — and climate-friendly snacks and treats that never compromise on taste or charm.
Mö had reached a point in their journey when they could take a major leap forward. Expand their product portfolio and grow their reach both nationally and abroad. Our task was to develop a brand strategy and creative expressions that differentiate Mö and take them to the next phase and beyond Finland.
The brand imagery and film play a major role in the brand renewal — they champion the sisters and their rural roots, showing their tenacity and rebellious spirit.
Instead of cliched story telling and visuals, the brand video tells the story and purpose in form of a poem (above), and a nostalgic video treatment is paired with contemporary fashion styling.
Watch the brand film below.
👀👇
The visual language of Mö´s packaging consciously subverts and plays with the pastiche of dairy industry visuals and builds on the history of dairy co-ops in the countryside, such as charming typography, hand-drawn pencil illustrations and a traditional colour palette of blue and white.
All this is paired with contemporary elements, like the Mö logotype. The word-mark is based on the typical script letterings of the dairy industry, but is executed in a contemporary typographic style and used oversized for a bold look and emphasis on the youth of the brand.
Film
Director : Silja Minkkinen
DOP: Essi Hyrkki
Producer : Nita Rehtonen
Production assistant: Kirmo Manninen
Photography assistant: Turkka Tervonen
Gaffer: Santeri Siirtonen
Styling: Claudia Cifu
Muah: Jennifer Appleton
Poet: Elena Sulin
Sound design: Benjamin Lehti
Actors: Annamari and Marjaana Jukkola
Photography
Photographer: Silja Minkkinen
Photographer: Anni Koskimies (Werklig)
