Mö Oat Dairy





Mö is an independent oat dairy founded by two smart & charming sisters in Lohtaja. A rural community on the west coast of Finland. The founders’ passionate purpose is to develop vegan — 100% plant based — and climate-friendly snacks and treats that never compromise on taste or charm.



Mö had reached a point in their journey when they could take a major leap forward. Expand their product portfolio and grow their reach both nationally and abroad. Our task was to develop a brand strategy and creative expressions that differentiate Mö and take them to the next phase and beyond Finland.