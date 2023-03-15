Anthony Lam's profile
HKUST Arts Festival 2023 科大藝術節
Anthony Lam
HKUST Arts Festival 2023 科大藝術節

The visual identity for the festival is rooted from the oracle writing of the Chinese character “Art” (藝), encapsulating the spirit of ancient planters holding the saplings while kneeling on the ground, ready to nurtures lives with craftmanship and patiences. The key visual transcends the language barrier to pass on the spirits taken from the origin of art to audiences in Hong Kong, celebrating the spectrum of cultures, enjoying the many art events and exhibitions under the same roof in HKUST campus.

Client —
The HKUST Center for The Arts @hkustarts

Font in Use —
Prison Gothic @prison.gothic

#hkustartsfest #hkustaf2023 #hkustarts #hkust
HKUST Arts Festival 2023 科大藝術節
