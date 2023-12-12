



atelier avocado was commissioned to create branding for Beixuenanbing (北雪南冰), a new Italian gelato brand specialising in hand made high quality ice cream only using domestic and seasonal ingredients and localized unique flavours from China.





The logo is composed mainly of the Chinese character of the brand name vertically, resembling the typesetting of traditional Chinese stamps.





The structure and form of the wordmark is hugely inspired by the crystallisation of ice and traditional “bingling” (冰凌) pattern commonly seen on window frame motifs, with a modern twist.





A series of graphic elements are developed based on the crystallization and abstract forms of ice cubes, which are flexible to be applied in various brand collaterals.





Typeface in use —

Blatant designed by Tomas Castiglioni



