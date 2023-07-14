PolyU Fashion Show 2023









School of Fashion and Texiles (SFT) organized PolyU Fashion Show annually to feature the creative and talented designs of graduating students. The event is also an unforgettable and rewarding experience for students, the industry as well as the general public.



The identity is rooted from the concept of “Unboxing”, by featuring a set of silhouettes resembling the die-cut forms commonly seen constructed later as cartons boxes, the visuals marks this pivotal time of “unboxing” graduates’ creativity with their freshly unveiled final show pieces, marking this cherished moment as the start of the graduates’ next stage in their fashion design career.



—



Client —

School of Fashion and Textiles, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University



Typeface in use —

Manuka by Benjamin McMillan







Brochure fashion photos by Ricky Lo



