Derprosa Select Collection

Derprosa is the brand behind the most successful laminating films in the paper and packaging industries. These films are used in graphic arts applications such as packaging, books, magazines or commercial printing.

The assignment required a new graphic line for its most sustainable sample book, composed of a selection of the most relevant products. Transparent films that protect both the print and the paper with a variety of finishes (gloss, matte, silky-matte) and additional properties (textured, anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint, anti-microbial). Opaque films (metallized or not) that can subsequently be printed on its surface.