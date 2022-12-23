Esp
Espacio IO es un estudio de arquitectura y diseño con base en Madrid. Su nombre alude, por un lado, al satélite galileano más cercano a Júpiter, y por otro, al espacio como lugar de trabajo y como extensión que contiene toda la materia existente. El proceso de IO es un viaje a través de cada idea y proyecto por descubrir, un estudio de arquitectura que orbita en torno a la funcionalidad y la estética.
Basamos la propuesta gráfica en el propio nombre del estudio y su narrativa. IO es circular, esférico, rota sobre si mismo, se mueve y orbita en el espacio. El resultado de aplicar estos parámetros es una identidad flexible que unifica el sistema de comunicación y complementa cada área de la marca tanto en soporte impreso como digital.
Eng
Espacio IO is an architecture and design studio based in Madrid. Its name alludes, on the one hand, to the Galilean satellite closest to Jupiter, and on the other, to space as a workplace and as an extension that contains all existing matter. The IO process is a journey through each idea and project to be discovered, an architectural studio that orbits around functionality and aesthetics.
We based the graphic proposal on the name of the studio and its narrative. IO is circular, spherical, rotates on itself, moves and orbits in space. The result of applying these parameters is a flexible identity that unifies the communication system and complements each area of the brand both in print and digital media.