Eng

Espacio IO is an architecture and design studio based in Madrid. Its name alludes, on the one hand, to the Galilean satellite closest to Jupiter, and on the other, to space as a workplace and as an extension that contains all existing matter. The IO process is a journey through each idea and project to be discovered, an architectural studio that orbits around functionality and aesthetics.





We based the graphic proposal on the name of the studio and its narrative. IO is circular, spherical, rotates on itself, moves and orbits in space. The result of applying these parameters is a flexible identity that unifies the communication system and complements each area of the brand both in print and digital media.