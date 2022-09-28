Yedra Arquitectura

Esp
La hiedra, llamada comúnmente Yedra, es un género de la familia Araliaceae con 15 especies de plantas perennes, leñosas y trepadoras, muy características de los jardines y patios de Andalucía. Yedra también da nombre a este estudio de arquitectura que vive por y para el Albaicín de Granada. Su arquitectura se basa en la tradición, artesanía y cultura del barrio. La arquitectura tradicional parte del lugar, se adapta a su clima y a su cultura, ingredientes fundamentales para una arquitectura sostenible desde el punto de vista del confort y el respeto del medio ambiente. Dicho enfoque artesanal en plena era digital, le otorgan a Yedra una diferenciación clara en su sector.
Existe una estrecha relación entre los valores de Yedra, el barrio del Albaicín, barrio de artesanos, y el movimiento Arts and Crafts, ligado al diseño y las artes decorativas y cuyo máximo exponente fue William Morris (1834-1896), artista y diseñador multitarea. Para representarlo, basamos la propuesta gráfica en la propia planta de la yedra que da nombre al estudio, la cerámica de Fajalauza del Albaicín y los motivos vegetales de William Morris para crear un pattern corporativo que acompaña al logotipo en todas las piezas de la identidad visual, ya sean digitales o impresas.
Eng.
Ivy, in Spain commonly called Yedra, is a variety of the Araliaceae family which includes 15 species of perennial, woody and climbing plants, very characteristic of the gardens and courtyards of Andalusia. Yedra also gives its name to this architectural studio that lives for and by the Albaicín of Granada. Its architecture work is based on the tradition, craftsmanship and culture of the neighborhood. The traditional architecture starts from the place, and adapts to its climate and culture, key ingredients for a sustainable architecture from the point of view of comfort and respect for the environment. This artisanal approach in the midst of the digital era gives Yedra a clear differentiation in its sector.
There is a close relationship between the values of Yedra, the Albaicín neighborhood, a neighborhood of artisans, and the Arts and Crafts movement, linked to design and decorative arts and whose greatest exponent was William Morris (1834-1896), artist and multitasking designer. To represent it, we based the graphic proposal on the plant of the ivy that gives the studio its name, the Fajalauza pottery of the Albaicín and the plant motifs of William Morris to create a corporate pattern that accompanies the logo in all the pieces of the visual identity, whether digital or printed.