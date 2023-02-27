Innotech Group. Identity and Site









The team has expressed a desire to base the company's image on such concepts as speed, innovation, flexibility and efficiency. They are communicated, for example, through the logo. Thus we have left its original idea untouched. Two dots and a dash are a reference to the telegraph and Morse code, symbols of technological progress, in which Innotech itself actively participates. We have conducted a detailed design audit to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the existing brand identity and to plan further the direction for its restyling. The conclusions were as follows: the brand lacked clear rules for its motion behaviour to better fit into the digital environment; detailed typography and 3D illustrations were lacking for creating a modern identity; to reduce the amount of art direction, a system of guidelines had to be developed that would solve the problem of generating branded graphics and give the company's designers more templates.









