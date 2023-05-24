MTS. Rebranding

MTS has grown from a mobile operator into an ecosystem of digital services in the course of time. Since the old identity could no longer convey the right messages and encompass all the visual styles, the company has decided to carry out a rebranding. Its main goal was the development of a flexible identity that would unite all the communications of the ecosystem while leaving space for each sub-brand to express itself.



The philosophy of the MTS ecosystem is to step outside the box and transform everyday life. Two agencies have collaborated to reflect the philosophy in brand communications: Signal (part of ONY) and BBDO. We have employed the brand platform developed by Signal: while maintaining the brand's energy, charisma and emotionality, showing empathy and intelligence of the brand.









