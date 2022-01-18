Four Museums. Identity









The second important stylistic tool is an original font for the Museum Quartet. We wanted the project to look “Russian” (especially for foreign audiences) without using visual cliches like avant-garde art, khokhloma and balalaikas, so we decided to reference this “Russianness” using a font. That’s where the idea of layering the typographic heritage of Cyrillic grotesques onto a facade of Latin letters appeared: typical letterforms for the Cyrillic alphabet (like К and Л) dictated the form of Latin letters (R and k), intertwining the visual codes of two languages but foregrounding the Cyrillic.









