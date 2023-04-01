Stakkat Type Family

Stakkat - A contemporary slab serif.
The Stakkat family builds on the Clarendon model, which was created to attract attention at the time of its first appearance. 150 years later, Clarendon looks to me a bit dusty and old-fashioned - the perfect starting point for a new interpretation. Stakkat breathes new life into the genre with striking details and flamboyant italics. It is a modern family for a wide range of environments.
Characteristics
The design is a wild mix of traditional slab elements like the chunky serifs and heavily stressed ink traps, which on the one hand are intended to avoid clumping, but are used primarily as a stylistic element.
Alternates
Stakkat comes with several alternates to allow you to customize the appearance of a paragraph. Used wisely, a unique brand font can be created with little effort.
Ligatures
In order to avoid colliding characters, Stakkat’s italic styles are equipped with many ligatures that create a nice eye-catcher when set in large sizes.
Languages
The family comes with with various language-specific characters and supports more than 200 languages based on the Latin character system.
Language extensions are available on request.
Opentype
Stakkat is equipped with all modern Opentype features such as small caps, fractions, tabular figures, oldstle figures, contextual alternates and many more.
Styles
Stakkat is available in 6 weights weights with matching italics making it a truly versatile tool. All styles are optimized for digital and print use.