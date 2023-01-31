René Bieder's profile
Nylo Type Family
René Bieder
Behance.net
Nylo — A contemporary humanist sans.

When I took my first steps as a graphic designer, sans-serif humanist fonts were all the rage. They were everywhere. As if there were no other fonts. A few years later, they disappeared completely from my radar - until the design of Nylo. The family is a tribute to my time as a young designer and at the same time tries to give this impressive genre the attention it deserves.

Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Characteristics

Nylo comes with vertical terminals, large apertures and tight proportions suitable for setting in text. It works great in large and small, signage and book. It is a great workhorse with character.
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Alternates

Nylo comes with several alternates to allow you to customize the appearance of a paragraph. Used wisely, a unique brand font can be created with little effort.
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Languages

The Nylo family is equipped with various language-specific characters and supports more than 200 languages based on the Latin character system.
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Opentype

Nylo is equipped with all modern Opentype features such as fractions, tabular figures, oldstyle figures, contextual alternates and many more.
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Styles

The family is available in ten weights with matching italics making it a truly versatile tool. The thin weights are a great choice for elegant surroundings, while the bold styles can easily attract attention when needed. All styles are optimized for digital and print use.
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity design fontdesign Logotype type design Typeface typography visual identity
Nylo Type Family
47
379
3
Published:

Owner

René Bieder's profile
René Bieder
Berlin, Germany

Nylo Type Family

47
379
3
Published:

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives