Nylo Type Family

Nylo — A contemporary humanist sans.
When I took my first steps as a graphic designer, sans-serif humanist fonts were all the rage. They were everywhere. As if there were no other fonts. A few years later, they disappeared completely from my radar - until the design of Nylo. The family is a tribute to my time as a young designer and at the same time tries to give this impressive genre the attention it deserves.
Characteristics
Nylo comes with vertical terminals, large apertures and tight proportions suitable for setting in text. It works great in large and small, signage and book. It is a great workhorse with character.
Alternates
Nylo comes with several alternates to allow you to customize the appearance of a paragraph. Used wisely, a unique brand font can be created with little effort.
Languages
The Nylo family is equipped with various language-specific characters and supports more than 200 languages based on the Latin character system.
Opentype
Nylo is equipped with all modern Opentype features such as fractions, tabular figures, oldstyle figures, contextual alternates and many more.
Styles
The family is available in ten weights with matching italics making it a truly versatile tool. The thin weights are a great choice for elegant surroundings, while the bold styles can easily attract attention when needed. All styles are optimized for digital and print use.