Genus (latine for gender) is a project portraying the wide spectre of gender represented through the flower reproductive system. This is a series of 10 images that tackles the topic showing the diversity of a wide variety of specimens though super high resolution closeups focusing in their sexual organs. It features the central part as the hero element, the female reproductive system, the carpel, together with the male stamen, and petals. The subjects are shot interacting with liquids and colored lights using macro photography, revealing a world that the naked eye can’t see, as big as to recognize the cell structure and the fascinating world hidden inside of them. Adding an extra level of abstraction to scale, liquids work as a lens that distorts and augments what is seen through transparency, and colored lights will paint the shapes with unusual shades and tones that mix with the flower ́s own. The resulting images show the beauty of nature through a unique point of view.