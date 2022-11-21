Chronoception

Visual Thoughts about the perception of Time





Time is one of the most fascinating subjects we experience. We can feel its uninterrupted nature while it constantly flows and yet, we cannot stop it to analyze it and try to understand it better. It is one of the most mysterious physical phenomena that we deal with. A subject that has made philosophers, physicians and mathematicians across history rise questions that haven’t been completely resolved due to its unique and elusive nature.





Photography and lens based image are closely linked with the physical world. They occur in a certain space and capture fragments of time. When a camera´s shutter is triggered, it captures an instant in a frame, a selected duration of light passing through the lens to expose a sensitive surface.



