Flow
Paloma Rincón

Flow
color Geometries gradients liquids live action transparencies
I had a very challenging enquiry where I had to create a 1 min video for a medical client showing the benefits of a product with a lot of creative freedom. The resulting video and product could not be shown to the general public as it was targeted for a professional audience. Therefore, I created a Directors Cut where the product was replaced by a composition of transparent geometries in every shot it was shown.

The brief was to explain in a very graphic and simple style that it was simple to use, convenient and made the process for clients streamlined. 

Following the script, I associated how these ideas were described through images that represented them in a conceptual way.
Selected frames from the video
It was a life action shoot with all effects happening in a practical way. You can see the process in the BTS video below
Project Credits: 

Directed by me: Paloma Rincón @paloma_rincon_ 
Agent/Production: Common Era Agency @common_era_agency 
Production (Spain): Hawai Films @hawaifilms  
DOP: Thiago Quadrado @thithi_ago 
Art director: Gustavo Ford @gustavoford
Focus Puller: Michel Rey @michelrey_ 
2nd AC: David Panizo Gaffer: @eluzonphoto 
DIT: @rendeando BOLT: @somosrobolt 
Prop Master: Fernando Fernández 
Photo Assistant: Carlos Givaja 
Digi Tech: Luca Iani @luca_iani 
Edition: Alejandro García @alegaren 
Color grading: Thiago Quadrado @thithi_ago 
Post production: Sinedie @sinedie 
Music & Sound Fx: Hadren Music @hadren
Thanks so much for your appreciations! 

Paloma Rincón

Paloma Rincón
