I had a very challenging enquiry where I had to create a 1 min video for a medical client showing the benefits of a product with a lot of creative freedom. The resulting video and product could not be shown to the general public as it was targeted for a professional audience. Therefore, I created a Directors Cut where the product was replaced by a composition of transparent geometries in every shot it was shown.
The brief was to explain in a very graphic and simple style that it was simple to use, convenient and made the process for clients streamlined.
Following the script, I associated how these ideas were described through images that represented them in a conceptual way.
Selected frames from the video
It was a life action shoot with all effects happening in a practical way. You can see the process in the BTS video below
Project Credits:
Directed by me: Paloma Rincón @paloma_rincon_
Agent/Production: Common Era Agency @common_era_agency
Production (Spain): Hawai Films @hawaifilms
DOP: Thiago Quadrado @thithi_ago
Art director: Gustavo Ford @gustavoford
Focus Puller: Michel Rey @michelrey_
2nd AC: David Panizo Gaffer: @eluzonphoto
DIT: @rendeando BOLT: @somosrobolt
Prop Master: Fernando Fernández
Photo Assistant: Carlos Givaja
Digi Tech: Luca Iani @luca_iani
Edition: Alejandro García @alegaren
Color grading: Thiago Quadrado @thithi_ago
Post production: Sinedie @sinedie
Music & Sound Fx: Hadren Music @hadren
