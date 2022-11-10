I had a very challenging enquiry where I had to create a 1 min video for a medical client showing the benefits of a product with a lot of creative freedom. The resulting video and product could not be shown to the general public as it was targeted for a professional audience. Therefore, I created a Directors Cut where the product was replaced by a composition of transparent geometries in every shot it was shown.





The brief was to explain in a very graphic and simple style that it was simple to use, convenient and made the process for clients streamlined.



