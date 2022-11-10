Dropbox Glyphs

Drop everything and view our eyecatching new series of glyphs for Dropbox Capture, Dropbox Sign, Dropbox Forms, Dropbox Fax, and Dropbox DocSend. The result of a wonderfully fruitful partnership with Dropbox, who kindly invited us to help bring their most recent product acquisitions to visual life. Collaborating closely with their team, we created the beautifully simple and simply beautiful library of glyphs that feel perfectly at home within the existing Dropbox brand architecture. Each symbol visually tells its respective product story while leveraging the overarching style of the iconic Dropbox logo and its signature brand colors of blue and graphite.